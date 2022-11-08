English
    Rategain Travel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore, up 47.01% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore in September 2022 up 47.01% from Rs. 84.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in September 2022 up 783.96% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.42 crore in September 2022 up 248.86% from Rs. 7.00 crore in September 2021.

    Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

    Rategain Travel shares closed at 284.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.56% returns over the last 6 months

    Rategain Travel Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.61119.3084.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.61119.3084.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.9757.5746.02
    Depreciation8.388.217.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.0649.8034.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.213.72-3.04
    Other Income6.837.753.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0411.47-0.02
    Interest0.380.431.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6611.04-1.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6611.04-1.38
    Tax2.702.620.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.968.42-1.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.968.42-1.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.968.42-1.90
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8010.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.78-0.18
    Diluted EPS1.200.78--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.78-0.18
    Diluted EPS1.200.78--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:20 pm