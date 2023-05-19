Rategain Travel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.93 crore, up 69.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.93 crore in March 2023 up 69.57% from Rs. 107.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.79 crore in March 2023 up 191.02% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.00 crore in March 2023 up 72.33% from Rs. 21.47 crore in March 2022.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 401.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.06% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.