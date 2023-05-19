English
    Rategain Travel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.93 crore, up 69.57% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.93 crore in March 2023 up 69.57% from Rs. 107.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.79 crore in March 2023 up 191.02% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.00 crore in March 2023 up 72.33% from Rs. 21.47 crore in March 2022.

    Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

    Rategain Travel shares closed at 401.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.06% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.

    Rategain Travel Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.93138.29107.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.93138.29107.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.7560.4747.69
    Depreciation10.818.428.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.9754.8944.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4014.517.18
    Other Income4.800.566.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1915.0713.29
    Interest0.350.360.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.8514.7212.39
    Exceptional Items-----0.04
    P/L Before Tax25.8514.7212.35
    Tax-7.941.480.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.7913.2311.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.7913.2311.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.7913.2311.61
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8210.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.131.230.84
    Diluted EPS3.111.220.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.131.230.84
    Diluted EPS3.111.220.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #RateGain Travel #Rategain Travel Technologies #Results #software
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 pm