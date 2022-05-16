Rategain Travel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.88 crore, up 50.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.88 crore in March 2022 up 50.61% from Rs. 71.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022 up 298.97% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.47 crore in March 2022 up 171.09% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 307.40 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)