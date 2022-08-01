 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rategain Travel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.30 crore, up 59.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.30 crore in June 2022 up 59.19% from Rs. 74.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022 up 709.63% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.68 crore in June 2022 up 156.92% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 322.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Rategain Travel Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.30 107.88 74.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.30 107.88 74.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.57 47.69 46.89
Depreciation 8.21 8.18 6.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.80 44.82 26.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.72 7.18 -4.97
Other Income 7.75 6.11 5.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.47 13.29 0.74
Interest 0.43 0.91 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.04 12.39 -0.55
Exceptional Items -- -0.04 --
P/L Before Tax 11.04 12.35 -0.55
Tax 2.62 0.74 0.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.42 11.61 -1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.42 11.61 -1.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.42 11.61 -1.38
Equity Share Capital 10.80 10.73 0.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 0.84 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.78 0.83 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 0.84 -2.11
Diluted EPS 0.78 0.83 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
