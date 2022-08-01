Rategain Travel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.30 crore, up 59.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.30 crore in June 2022 up 59.19% from Rs. 74.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022 up 709.63% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.68 crore in June 2022 up 156.92% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 322.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)