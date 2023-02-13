Rategain Travel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.29 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.29 crore in December 2022 up 39.67% from Rs. 99.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2022 up 15469.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.49 crore in December 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021.