 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rategain Travel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.29 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.29 crore in December 2022 up 39.67% from Rs. 99.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2022 up 15469.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.49 crore in December 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021.

Rategain Travel Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.29 124.61 99.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.29 124.61 99.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.47 57.97 50.78
Depreciation 8.42 8.38 7.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.89 49.06 38.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.51 9.21 1.31
Other Income 0.56 6.83 1.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.07 16.04 3.00
Interest 0.36 0.38 1.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.72 15.66 1.32
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.91
P/L Before Tax 14.72 15.66 0.42
Tax 1.48 2.70 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.23 12.96 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.23 12.96 0.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.23 12.96 0.09
Equity Share Capital 10.82 10.82 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 1.20 0.01
Diluted EPS 1.22 1.20 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 1.20 0.01
Diluted EPS 1.22 1.20 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited