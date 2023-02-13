Rategain Travel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.29 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.29 crore in December 2022 up 39.67% from Rs. 99.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2022 up 15469.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.49 crore in December 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 374.90 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.94% returns over the last 6 months and -1.33% over the last 12 months.