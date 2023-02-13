English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rategain Travel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.29 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.29 crore in December 2022 up 39.67% from Rs. 99.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2022 up 15469.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.49 crore in December 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021.

    Rategain Travel Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.29124.6199.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.29124.6199.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.4757.9750.78
    Depreciation8.428.387.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.8949.0638.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.519.211.31
    Other Income0.566.831.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0716.043.00
    Interest0.360.381.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7215.661.32
    Exceptional Items-----0.91
    P/L Before Tax14.7215.660.42
    Tax1.482.700.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2312.960.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2312.960.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.2312.960.09
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.200.01
    Diluted EPS1.221.200.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.200.01
    Diluted EPS1.221.200.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited