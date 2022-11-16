Rasi Electrodes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore in September 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 17.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2022 up 22.95% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

Rasi Electrodes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2021.

Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 16.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.63% returns over the last 6 months and 183.95% over the last 12 months.