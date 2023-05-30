Rasi Electrodes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore in March 2023 up 9.6% from Rs. 20.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 65.62% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Rasi Electrodes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 15.10 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.11% over the last 12 months.