Rasi Electrodes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.07 crore, down 12.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasi Electrodes are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.07 crore in March 2020 down 12.7% from Rs. 12.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 568.54% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 110.61% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019.
|Rasi Electrodes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.07
|11.54
|12.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.07
|11.54
|12.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.36
|7.89
|9.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.05
|0.13
|0.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.72
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.81
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.20
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.92
|2.03
|1.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.23
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.21
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.02
|0.44
|Interest
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.09
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|-0.09
|0.37
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|-0.09
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|-0.09
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|6.23
|6.23
|6.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.03
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.03
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.03
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.03
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
