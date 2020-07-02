Rasi Electrodes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.07 crore, down 12.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.07 crore in March 2020 down 12.7% from Rs. 12.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 568.54% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 110.61% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019.

Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 2.77 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.82% returns over the last 6 months and -26.91% over the last 12 months.