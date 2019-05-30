Rasi Electrodes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore, up 27.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore in March 2019 up 27.15% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 90.68% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019 down 31.96% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

Rasi Electrodes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2018.

Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 4.20 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -13.76% over the last 12 months.