Rasi Electrodes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, down 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in June 2023 down 13.9% from Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2023 down 15.93% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 22.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

Rasi Electrodes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 15.99 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 56.61% over the last 12 months.