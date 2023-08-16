English
    Rasi Electrodes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, down 13.9% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasi Electrodes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in June 2023 down 13.9% from Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2023 down 15.93% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 22.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

    Rasi Electrodes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

    Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 15.99 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 56.61% over the last 12 months.

    Rasi Electrodes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8022.8721.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8022.8721.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.7418.5517.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.190.301.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.220.08-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.150.94
    Depreciation0.150.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.371.991.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.640.92
    Other Income0.270.540.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.791.181.04
    Interest0.070.130.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.721.050.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.721.050.90
    Tax0.160.370.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.560.680.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.560.680.67
    Equity Share Capital6.236.236.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.230.21
    Diluted EPS0.180.230.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.230.21
    Diluted EPS0.180.230.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:22 am

