Rasi Electrodes Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, down 77.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore in June 2020 down 77.91% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 106.94% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020 down 64.1% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2019.

Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 2.51 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -8.06% over the last 12 months.