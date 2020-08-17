Rasi Electrodes Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, down 77.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasi Electrodes are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore in June 2020 down 77.91% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 106.94% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020 down 64.1% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2019.
Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 2.51 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -8.06% over the last 12 months.
|Rasi Electrodes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.58
|11.07
|11.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.58
|11.07
|11.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.20
|7.36
|8.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.24
|1.05
|1.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|-0.03
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.94
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.28
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|1.92
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.43
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.08
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.35
|0.58
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.43
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.43
|0.39
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.07
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.37
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.37
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|6.23
|6.23
|6.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.12
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.12
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.12
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.12
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am