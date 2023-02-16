Rasi Electrodes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore in December 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 43.84% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.