Rasi Electrodes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore in December 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 43.84% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Rasi Electrodes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 14.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.72% over the last 12 months.