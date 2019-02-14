Rasi Electrodes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in December 2018 up 46.18% from Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 72.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2018 up 44.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

Rasi Electrodes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Rasi Electrodes shares closed at 4.18 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.91% returns over the last 6 months and -42.27% over the last 12 months.