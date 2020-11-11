Rashtriya Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,316.94 crore, down 5.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,316.94 crore in September 2020 down 5.69% from Rs. 2,456.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.84 crore in September 2020 up 597.08% from Rs. 20.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.98 crore in September 2020 up 215.5% from Rs. 73.21 crore in September 2019.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2019.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 44.25 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.90% over the last 12 months.