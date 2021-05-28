Rashtriya Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,295.31 crore, down 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,295.31 crore in March 2021 down 11.92% from Rs. 2,606.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.02 crore in March 2021 up 6.85% from Rs. 142.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.01 crore in March 2021 down 33.77% from Rs. 424.32 crore in March 2020.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2020.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 83.70 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.71% returns over the last 6 months and 119.97% over the last 12 months.