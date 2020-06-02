Rashtriya Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,606.00 crore, up 14.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,606.00 crore in March 2020 up 14.95% from Rs. 2,266.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.28 crore in March 2020 up 193.54% from Rs. 48.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.32 crore in March 2020 up 170.68% from Rs. 156.76 crore in March 2019.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2019.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 45.35 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.53% over the last 12 months.