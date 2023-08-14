Rashtriya Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,042.95 crore, down 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,042.95 crore in June 2023 down 18.43% from Rs. 4,956.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.95 crore in June 2023 down 76.97% from Rs. 295.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.91 crore in June 2023 down 67.24% from Rs. 494.21 crore in June 2022.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2022.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 112.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.22% returns over the last 6 months and 20.05% over the last 12 months.