Rashtriya Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,409.48 crore, up 23.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,409.48 crore in June 2019 up 23.98% from Rs. 1,943.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2019 down 64.64% from Rs. 22.99 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.79 crore in June 2019 up 4.85% from Rs. 106.62 crore in June 2018.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2018.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 54.70 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -23.17% over the last 12 months.