Rashtriya Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,235.14 crore, up 68.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,235.14 crore in December 2022 up 68.55% from Rs. 3,699.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.18 crore in December 2022 up 71.73% from Rs. 141.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.66 crore in December 2022 up 78.91% from Rs. 266.43 crore in December 2021.