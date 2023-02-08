 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rashtriya Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,235.14 crore, up 68.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,235.14 crore in December 2022 up 68.55% from Rs. 3,699.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.18 crore in December 2022 up 71.73% from Rs. 141.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.66 crore in December 2022 up 78.91% from Rs. 266.43 crore in December 2021.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,235.14 5,575.95 3,699.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,235.14 5,575.95 3,699.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,504.76 2,596.02 1,570.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.27 1,783.26 559.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,113.87 -1,399.96 -122.05
Power & Fuel -- 1,693.89 1,000.77
Employees Cost 173.70 164.27 162.14
Depreciation 51.14 56.25 45.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,969.23 333.49 305.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 387.17 348.73 177.55
Other Income 38.35 21.57 43.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 425.52 370.30 220.94
Interest 70.47 59.10 26.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 355.05 311.20 194.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 355.05 311.20 194.35
Tax 111.87 53.74 52.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 243.18 257.46 141.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 243.18 257.46 141.61
Equity Share Capital 551.69 551.69 551.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.41 4.67 2.57
Diluted EPS 4.41 4.67 2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.41 4.67 2.57
Diluted EPS 4.41 4.67 2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited