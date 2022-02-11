Rashtriya Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,699.21 crore, up 80.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,699.21 crore in December 2021 up 80.64% from Rs. 2,047.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.61 crore in December 2021 up 44.4% from Rs. 98.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.43 crore in December 2021 up 17.24% from Rs. 227.26 crore in December 2020.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2020.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 77.75 on February 10, 2022 (NSE)