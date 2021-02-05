MARKET NEWS

Rashtriya Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,047.88 crore, down 8% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,047.88 crore in December 2020 down 8% from Rs. 2,225.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.07 crore in December 2020 up 24.72% from Rs. 78.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.26 crore in December 2020 up 121.41% from Rs. 102.64 crore in December 2019.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2019.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 55.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 18.37% over the last 12 months.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,047.882,316.942,225.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,047.882,316.942,225.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials797.94740.34935.46
Purchase of Traded Goods13.16100.60-0.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.46336.05123.12
Power & Fuel565.28501.50672.00
Employees Cost148.91141.94143.24
Depreciation45.4542.9347.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses299.91297.62269.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.77155.9635.51
Other Income25.0432.0919.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.81188.0555.21
Interest36.7548.8840.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.06139.1714.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax145.06139.1714.36
Tax46.9935.33-64.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.07103.8478.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.07103.8478.63
Equity Share Capital551.69551.69551.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.781.881.43
Diluted EPS1.781.881.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.781.881.43
Diluted EPS1.781.881.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Rashtriya Chem #Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:11 pm

