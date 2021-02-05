Rashtriya Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,047.88 crore, down 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,047.88 crore in December 2020 down 8% from Rs. 2,225.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.07 crore in December 2020 up 24.72% from Rs. 78.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.26 crore in December 2020 up 121.41% from Rs. 102.64 crore in December 2019.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2019.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 55.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 18.37% over the last 12 months.