Rashtriya Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,575.95 crore, up 113.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,575.95 crore in September 2022 up 113.44% from Rs. 2,612.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.91 crore in September 2022 up 122.11% from Rs. 117.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 426.55 crore in September 2022 up 92.89% from Rs. 221.14 crore in September 2021.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 103.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.55% returns over the last 6 months and 27.14% over the last 12 months.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,575.95 4,956.51 2,612.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,575.95 4,956.51 2,612.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,596.02 1,842.03 1,136.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,783.26 190.92 4.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,399.96 721.16 146.93
Power & Fuel 1,693.89 -- --
Employees Cost 164.27 172.53 145.59
Depreciation 56.25 45.39 45.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 333.49 1,596.56 993.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 348.73 387.92 139.53
Other Income 21.57 60.90 35.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 370.30 448.82 175.25
Interest 59.10 49.97 16.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 311.20 398.85 158.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 311.20 398.85 158.39
Tax 53.74 103.77 42.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 257.46 295.08 116.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 257.46 295.08 116.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.45 4.52 1.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 261.91 299.60 117.92
Equity Share Capital 551.69 551.69 551.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 5.43 2.14
Diluted EPS 4.75 5.43 2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 5.43 2.14
Diluted EPS 4.75 5.43 2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

