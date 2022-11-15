English
    Rashtriya Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,575.95 crore, up 113.44% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,575.95 crore in September 2022 up 113.44% from Rs. 2,612.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.91 crore in September 2022 up 122.11% from Rs. 117.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 426.55 crore in September 2022 up 92.89% from Rs. 221.14 crore in September 2021.

    Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

    Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 103.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.55% returns over the last 6 months and 27.14% over the last 12 months.

    Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,575.954,956.512,612.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,575.954,956.512,612.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,596.021,842.031,136.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,783.26190.924.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,399.96721.16146.93
    Power & Fuel1,693.89----
    Employees Cost164.27172.53145.59
    Depreciation56.2545.3945.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses333.491,596.56993.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax348.73387.92139.53
    Other Income21.5760.9035.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax370.30448.82175.25
    Interest59.1049.9716.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax311.20398.85158.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax311.20398.85158.39
    Tax53.74103.7742.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities257.46295.08116.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period257.46295.08116.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.454.521.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates261.91299.60117.92
    Equity Share Capital551.69551.69551.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.755.432.14
    Diluted EPS4.755.432.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.755.432.14
    Diluted EPS4.755.432.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am