Rashtriya Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,575.95 crore, up 113.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,575.95 crore in September 2022 up 113.44% from Rs. 2,612.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.91 crore in September 2022 up 122.11% from Rs. 117.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 426.55 crore in September 2022 up 92.89% from Rs. 221.14 crore in September 2021.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 103.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.55% returns over the last 6 months and 27.14% over the last 12 months.