PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|rashtriya-chem-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2316-94-crore-down-5-69-y-o-y-6102901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rashtriya Chem Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,316.94 crore, down 5.69% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,316.94 crore in September 2020 down 5.69% from Rs. 2,456.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.88 crore in September 2020 up 579.82% from Rs. 21.65 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.98 crore in September 2020 up 215.5% from Rs. 73.21 crore in September 2019.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2019.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 44.25 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.90% over the last 12 months.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,316.941,621.052,456.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,316.941,621.052,456.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials740.34613.46972.09
Purchase of Traded Goods100.60483.105.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks336.05-369.47346.11
Power & Fuel501.50442.61697.34
Employees Cost141.94135.07140.55
Depreciation42.9342.5941.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses297.62218.46247.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.9655.235.63
Other Income32.0928.5926.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.0583.8231.98
Interest48.8856.2854.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.1727.54-22.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax139.1727.54-22.74
Tax35.338.36-1.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.8419.18-20.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.8419.18-20.89
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.02-0.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.8819.20-21.65
Equity Share Capital551.69551.69551.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.880.35-0.39
Diluted EPS1.880.35-0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.880.35-0.39
Diluted EPS1.880.35-0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Rashtriya Chem #Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.