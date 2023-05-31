English
    Rashtriya Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,683.94 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,683.94 crore in March 2023 up 13.97% from Rs. 4,109.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.60 crore in March 2023 down 24.81% from Rs. 212.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.07 crore in March 2023 down 41.48% from Rs. 374.32 crore in March 2022.

    Rashtriya Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2022.

    Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 101.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.

    Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,683.946,235.144,109.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,683.946,235.144,109.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,896.792,504.761,885.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,037.9835.271,002.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-182.111,113.87-872.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost181.87173.70190.71
    Depreciation59.3451.1446.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,552.821,969.231,560.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.25387.17297.16
    Other Income22.4838.3530.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.73425.52327.94
    Interest44.3270.4750.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.41355.05277.29
    Exceptional Items93.47--0.28
    P/L Before Tax208.88355.05277.57
    Tax37.45111.8765.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities171.43243.18212.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period171.43243.18212.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-11.832.02-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates159.60245.20212.26
    Equity Share Capital551.69551.69551.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.894.443.85
    Diluted EPS2.894.443.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.894.443.85
    Diluted EPS2.894.443.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm