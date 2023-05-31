Rashtriya Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,683.94 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,683.94 crore in March 2023 up 13.97% from Rs. 4,109.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.60 crore in March 2023 down 24.81% from Rs. 212.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.07 crore in March 2023 down 41.48% from Rs. 374.32 crore in March 2022.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2022.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 101.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.