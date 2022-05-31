 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rashtriya Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,109.88 crore, up 79.06% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,109.88 crore in March 2022 up 79.06% from Rs. 2,295.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.26 crore in March 2022 up 38.27% from Rs. 153.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.32 crore in March 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 281.01 crore in March 2021.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2021.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 96.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.30% returns over the last 6 months and 16.39% over the last 12 months.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,109.88 3,699.21 2,295.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,109.88 3,699.21 2,295.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,885.54 1,570.52 870.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,002.36 559.21 152.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -872.54 -122.05 -17.77
Power & Fuel -- 1,000.77 612.86
Employees Cost 190.71 162.14 137.91
Depreciation 46.38 45.49 45.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,560.27 305.58 304.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.16 177.55 188.42
Other Income 30.78 43.39 46.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.94 220.94 235.35
Interest 50.65 26.59 35.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 277.29 194.35 199.69
Exceptional Items 0.28 -- 4.71
P/L Before Tax 277.57 194.35 204.40
Tax 65.25 52.74 52.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 212.32 141.61 152.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 212.32 141.61 152.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 1.54 1.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 212.26 143.15 153.51
Equity Share Capital 551.69 551.69 551.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 2.59 2.78
Diluted EPS 3.85 2.59 2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 2.59 2.78
Diluted EPS 3.85 2.59 2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

