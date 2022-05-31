Rashtriya Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,109.88 crore, up 79.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,109.88 crore in March 2022 up 79.06% from Rs. 2,295.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.26 crore in March 2022 up 38.27% from Rs. 153.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.32 crore in March 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 281.01 crore in March 2021.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2021.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 96.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.30% returns over the last 6 months and 16.39% over the last 12 months.