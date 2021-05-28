MARKET NEWS

Rashtriya Chem Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,295.31 crore, down 11.92% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,295.31 crore in March 2021 down 11.92% from Rs. 2,606.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.51 crore in March 2021 up 7.82% from Rs. 142.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.01 crore in March 2021 down 33.77% from Rs. 424.32 crore in March 2020.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2020.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 83.70 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.71% returns over the last 6 months and 119.97% over the last 12 months.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,295.312,047.882,606.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,295.312,047.882,606.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials870.93797.94921.13
Purchase of Traded Goods152.3513.16-25.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.7720.46183.05
Power & Fuel612.86565.28698.51
Employees Cost137.91148.91192.17
Depreciation45.6643.4543.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses304.95299.91268.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.42158.77324.67
Other Income46.9325.0455.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.35183.81380.58
Interest35.6638.7580.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax199.69145.06300.30
Exceptional Items4.71---100.17
P/L Before Tax204.40145.06200.13
Tax52.3846.9957.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities152.0298.07142.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period152.0298.07142.28
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.490.640.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates153.5198.71142.38
Equity Share Capital551.69551.69551.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.781.792.58
Diluted EPS2.781.792.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.781.792.58
Diluted EPS2.781.792.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Rashtriya Chem #Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers #Results
first published: May 28, 2021 02:25 pm

