    Rashtriya Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,042.95 crore, down 18.43% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,042.95 crore in June 2023 down 18.43% from Rs. 4,956.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.79 crore in June 2023 down 77.37% from Rs. 299.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.91 crore in June 2023 down 67.24% from Rs. 494.21 crore in June 2022.

    Rashtriya Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.43 in June 2022.

    Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 112.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.22% returns over the last 6 months and 20.05% over the last 12 months.

    Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,042.954,683.944,956.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,042.954,683.944,956.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,434.231,896.791,842.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,160.351,037.98190.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-178.88-182.11721.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost138.88181.87172.53
    Depreciation56.0559.3445.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,359.121,552.821,596.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.20137.25387.92
    Other Income32.6622.4860.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.86159.73448.82
    Interest39.2744.3249.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.59115.41398.85
    Exceptional Items25.2893.47--
    P/L Before Tax91.87208.88398.85
    Tax23.9237.45103.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.95171.43295.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.95171.43295.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.16-11.834.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.79159.60299.60
    Equity Share Capital551.69551.69551.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.232.895.43
    Diluted EPS1.232.895.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.232.895.43
    Diluted EPS1.232.895.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

