Rashtriya Chem Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,225.87 crore, down 5.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,225.87 crore in December 2019 down 5.42% from Rs. 2,353.52 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.42 crore in December 2019 up 65.83% from Rs. 47.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.64 crore in December 2019 down 30.7% from Rs. 148.12 crore in December 2018.

Rashtriya Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Rashtriya Chem shares closed at 45.15 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.01% returns over the last 6 months and -17.46% over the last 12 months.