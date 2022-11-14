Rasandik Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.08 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.08 crore in September 2022 down 17.81% from Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2022 up 5970.98% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2022 up 103.46% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

Rasandik Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Rasandik Engg shares closed at 93.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.95% returns over the last 6 months and 4.29% over the last 12 months.