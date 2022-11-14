English
    Rasandik Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.08 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.08 crore in September 2022 down 17.81% from Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2022 up 5970.98% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2022 up 103.46% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

    Rasandik Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

    Rasandik Engg shares closed at 93.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.95% returns over the last 6 months and 4.29% over the last 12 months.

    Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.0853.3552.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.0853.3552.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.9537.8339.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.031.81-0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.883.403.90
    Depreciation1.841.821.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.805.526.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.652.972.76
    Other Income4.750.010.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.402.982.92
    Interest2.792.552.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.600.42-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.600.42-0.06
    Tax0.790.11-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.810.32-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.810.32-0.05
    Equity Share Capital5.985.985.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.710.53-0.08
    Diluted EPS4.710.53-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.710.53-0.08
    Diluted EPS4.710.53-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

