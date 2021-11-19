Rasandik Engg Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.42 crore, up 57.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.42 crore in September 2021 up 57.09% from Rs. 33.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 97.84% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021 up 31.49% from Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2020.

Rasandik Engg shares closed at 90.95 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)