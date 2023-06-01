English
    Rasandik Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore, down 53.27% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore in March 2023 down 53.27% from Rs. 57.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2023 down 12990.78% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 68.31% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.

    Rasandik Engg shares closed at 74.98 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.

    Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7526.8457.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7526.8457.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5118.2240.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.600.222.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.843.263.35
    Depreciation1.781.642.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.814.836.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-1.322.27
    Other Income1.500.120.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-1.202.67
    Interest2.812.532.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.10-3.73-0.04
    Exceptional Items-1.91----
    P/L Before Tax-5.01-3.73-0.04
    Tax-1.38-0.94-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.64-2.790.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.64-2.790.03
    Equity Share Capital5.985.985.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.08-4.670.05
    Diluted EPS-6.08-4.670.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.08-4.670.05
    Diluted EPS-6.08-4.670.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rasandik Engg #Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am