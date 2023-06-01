Rasandik Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore, down 53.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore in March 2023 down 53.27% from Rs. 57.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2023 down 12990.78% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 68.31% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.
Rasandik Engg shares closed at 74.98 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.
|Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.75
|26.84
|57.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.75
|26.84
|57.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.51
|18.22
|40.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.60
|0.22
|2.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.84
|3.26
|3.35
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.64
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.81
|4.83
|6.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|-1.32
|2.27
|Other Income
|1.50
|0.12
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-1.20
|2.67
|Interest
|2.81
|2.53
|2.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.10
|-3.73
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|-1.91
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.01
|-3.73
|-0.04
|Tax
|-1.38
|-0.94
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.64
|-2.79
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.64
|-2.79
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|5.98
|5.98
|5.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.08
|-4.67
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-6.08
|-4.67
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.08
|-4.67
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-6.08
|-4.67
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited