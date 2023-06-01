Rasandik Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore, down 53.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore in March 2023 down 53.27% from Rs. 57.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2023 down 12990.78% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 68.31% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.

Rasandik Engg shares closed at 74.98 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.