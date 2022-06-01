Rasandik Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore, up 3.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore in March 2022 up 3.41% from Rs. 55.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 98.44% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022 down 45.38% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2021.

Rasandik Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2021.

Rasandik Engg shares closed at 92.55 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.87% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.