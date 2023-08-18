Rasandik Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore, down 48.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore in June 2023 down 48.43% from Rs. 53.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 down 727.07% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2023 down 46.67% from Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2022.

Rasandik Engg shares closed at 69.92 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.59% returns over the last 6 months and -18.70% over the last 12 months.