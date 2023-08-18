English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rasandik Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore, down 48.43% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore in June 2023 down 48.43% from Rs. 53.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 down 727.07% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2023 down 46.67% from Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2022.

    Rasandik Engg shares closed at 69.92 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.59% returns over the last 6 months and -18.70% over the last 12 months.

    Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.5126.7553.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.5126.7553.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.4017.5137.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.461.601.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.872.843.40
    Depreciation1.611.781.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.594.815.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.42-1.802.97
    Other Income2.371.500.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.95-0.302.98
    Interest3.072.812.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.12-3.100.42
    Exceptional Items-0.26-1.91--
    P/L Before Tax-2.38-5.010.42
    Tax-0.40-1.380.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.99-3.640.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.99-3.640.32
    Equity Share Capital5.985.985.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.32-6.080.53
    Diluted EPS-3.32-6.080.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.32-6.080.53
    Diluted EPS-3.32-6.080.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rasandik Engg #Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!