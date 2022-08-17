Rasandik Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.35 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.35 crore in June 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 120% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.

Rasandik Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in June 2021.

Rasandik Engg shares closed at 87.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.21% returns over the last 6 months and 13.40% over the last 12 months.