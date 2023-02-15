Rasandik Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore, down 50.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore in December 2022 down 50.05% from Rs. 53.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 152.5% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 87.43% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.