Rasandik Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore, down 50.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore in December 2022 down 50.05% from Rs. 53.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 152.5% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 87.43% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.
Rasandik Engg shares closed at 77.35 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.70% returns over the last 6 months and -41.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.84
|43.08
|53.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.84
|43.08
|53.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.22
|29.95
|40.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.03
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.26
|3.88
|3.60
|Depreciation
|1.64
|1.84
|2.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.83
|5.80
|6.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|1.65
|1.42
|Other Income
|0.12
|4.75
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|6.40
|1.43
|Interest
|2.53
|2.79
|2.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.73
|3.60
|-1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.73
|3.60
|-1.47
|Tax
|-0.94
|0.79
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.79
|2.81
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.79
|2.81
|-1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.98
|5.98
|5.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.67
|4.71
|-1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-4.67
|4.71
|-1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.67
|4.71
|-1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-4.67
|4.71
|-1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
