Rasandik Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore, down 50.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore in December 2022 down 50.05% from Rs. 53.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 152.5% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 87.43% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.84 43.08 53.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.84 43.08 53.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.22 29.95 40.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -0.03 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.26 3.88 3.60
Depreciation 1.64 1.84 2.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.83 5.80 6.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 1.65 1.42
Other Income 0.12 4.75 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.20 6.40 1.43
Interest 2.53 2.79 2.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.73 3.60 -1.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.73 3.60 -1.47
Tax -0.94 0.79 -0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.79 2.81 -1.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.79 2.81 -1.11
Equity Share Capital 5.98 5.98 5.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.67 4.71 -1.85
Diluted EPS -4.67 4.71 -1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.67 4.71 -1.85
Diluted EPS -4.67 4.71 -1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited