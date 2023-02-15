English
    Rasandik Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore, down 50.05% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore in December 2022 down 50.05% from Rs. 53.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 152.5% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 87.43% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

    Rasandik Engg shares closed at 77.35 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.70% returns over the last 6 months and -41.18% over the last 12 months.

    Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.8443.0853.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.8443.0853.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.2229.9540.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-0.030.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.263.883.60
    Depreciation1.641.842.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.835.806.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.321.651.42
    Other Income0.124.750.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.206.401.43
    Interest2.532.792.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.733.60-1.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.733.60-1.47
    Tax-0.940.79-0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.792.81-1.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.792.81-1.11
    Equity Share Capital5.985.985.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.674.71-1.85
    Diluted EPS-4.674.71-1.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.674.71-1.85
    Diluted EPS-4.674.71-1.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm