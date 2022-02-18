Rasandik Engg Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.73 crore, up 36.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.73 crore in December 2021 up 36.4% from Rs. 39.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 up 7.92% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021 down 16.47% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2020.

Rasandik Engg shares closed at 137.70 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)