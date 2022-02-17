Rasandik Engg Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.73 crore, up 36.4% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.73 crore in December 2021 up 36.4% from Rs. 39.39 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 up 7.92% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021 down 16.47% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2020.
Rasandik Engg shares closed at 131.15 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.77% returns over the last 6 months and 136.73% over the last 12 months.
|Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.73
|52.42
|39.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.73
|52.42
|39.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.30
|39.02
|26.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-0.80
|-1.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.60
|3.90
|3.96
|Depreciation
|2.07
|1.13
|3.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.06
|6.42
|6.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|2.76
|0.71
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.16
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.43
|2.92
|0.81
|Interest
|2.89
|2.98
|2.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|-0.06
|-1.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.47
|-0.06
|-1.64
|Tax
|-0.36
|-0.02
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.11
|-0.05
|-1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.11
|-0.05
|-1.20
|Equity Share Capital
|5.98
|5.98
|5.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-0.08
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-0.08
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-0.08
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-0.08
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited