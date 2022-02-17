English
    Rasandik Engg Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.73 crore, up 36.4% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.73 crore in December 2021 up 36.4% from Rs. 39.39 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 up 7.92% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021 down 16.47% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2020.

    Rasandik Engg shares closed at 131.15 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.77% returns over the last 6 months and 136.73% over the last 12 months.

    Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.7352.4239.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.7352.4239.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.3039.0226.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.28-0.80-1.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.603.903.96
    Depreciation2.071.133.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.066.426.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.422.760.71
    Other Income0.000.160.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.432.920.81
    Interest2.892.982.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.47-0.06-1.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.47-0.06-1.64
    Tax-0.36-0.02-0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.11-0.05-1.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.11-0.05-1.20
    Equity Share Capital5.985.985.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-0.08-2.01
    Diluted EPS-1.85-0.08-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-0.08-2.01
    Diluted EPS-1.85-0.08-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rasandik Engg #Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 10:55 am

