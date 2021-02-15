Rasandik Engg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.39 crore, down 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.39 crore in December 2020 down 19.45% from Rs. 48.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020 up 60.2% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2020 up 122.87% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2019.

Rasandik Engg shares closed at 55.15 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.02% returns over the last 6 months and -2.48% over the last 12 months.