Ras Resorts Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 41.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in September 2020 down 41.76% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 up 100.53% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020 up 800% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

Ras Resorts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2019.

Ras Resorts shares closed at 17.55 on October 26, 2020 (BSE)