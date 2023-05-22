Ras Resorts Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 53.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in March 2023 up 53.54% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 238.65% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 323.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Ras Resorts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Ras Resorts shares closed at 32.01 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.78% returns over the last 6 months