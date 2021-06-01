Ras Resorts Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 26.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2021 down 26.07% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 3762.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

Ras Resorts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Ras Resorts shares closed at 26.90 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.56% returns over the last 6 months