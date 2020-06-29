Ras Resorts Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, down 27.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in March 2020 down 27.47% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 70.69% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.

Ras Resorts shares closed at 42.80 on June 18, 2020 (BSE)