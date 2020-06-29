Ras Resorts Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, down 27.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in March 2020 down 27.47% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 70.69% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.
Ras Resorts shares closed at 42.80 on June 18, 2020 (BSE)
|Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.93
|2.45
|2.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.03
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.93
|2.48
|2.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.34
|0.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.16
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|0.75
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.13
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.03
|0.97
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.29
|0.44
|Other Income
|0.36
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.29
|0.47
|Interest
|0.13
|0.15
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.13
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.13
|0.30
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.10
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.10
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.24
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.24
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.24
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.24
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:08 am