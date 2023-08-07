Ras Resorts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 6.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in June 2023 down 6.4% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 98.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 2900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Ras Resorts shares closed at 45.20 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.13% returns over the last 6 months and 74.18% over the last 12 months.