    Ras Resorts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 6.4% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in June 2023 down 6.4% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 98.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 2900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Ras Resorts shares closed at 45.20 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.13% returns over the last 6 months and 74.18% over the last 12 months.

    Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.063.643.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.063.643.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.270.230.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.060.26
    Depreciation0.120.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.312.332.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.91-0.19
    Other Income0.070.070.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.98-0.13
    Interest0.160.190.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.79-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.79-0.28
    Tax0.010.46-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.33-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.33-0.21
    Equity Share Capital3.973.973.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.82-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.82-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

